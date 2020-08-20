Chefs battle in ‘Fridge Wars’ with everyday ingredients

Chef La-Toya Fagon joined AM Extra to talk about the competition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ready, set…cook!

The unique cooking competition series, “Fridge Wars,” is back with a new episode on Portland’s CW this weekend. Two top chefs face off in a challenged to create extraordinary meals using only ingredients taken from ordinary family refrigerators.

Chef La-Toya Fagon joined AM Extra to talk about the competition, how it works and what takeaways the average person can use.

Fridge Wars airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Portland’s CW