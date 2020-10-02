Chip Wade provides DIY inspiration for the fall

AM Extra

Chip Wade joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects to get ready for winter and the holidays.

Chip Wade, the original Emmy-winning host of HGTV shows like “Elbow Room” and “Curb Appeal,” joined AM Extra to help provide some DIY inspiration

