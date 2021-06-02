Choose Local Dining Month: Crisp Salads

For Wednesday’s Choose Local Dining Month segment, AM Extra checked in with Crisp Salads — a woman-owned salad centric restaurant that provides healthy, whole foods throughout the Portland community.

Crisp NoPo | 3901 N Williams Ave



Crisp Vision | 2045 SE Division

Watch KOIN AM Extra every weekday morning for our featured Dining Month restaurant and enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card so you can enjoy something delicious! We will choose one winner every day! ENTER HERE

Become a fan of the KOIN AM Extra Facebook page and you could win big!