Choose Local Dining Month: La Provence and Petite Provence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Craving a croissant or perhaps a macaron? For Thursday’s Choose Local Dining Month pick, you don’t have to hop on a flight to Paris to get a taste of France. French bistros La Provence and Petite Provence have several locations across the metro area.

La Provence locations:

16350 Boones Ferry Road, Lake Oswego, OR

15151 SW Barrows Road, Beaverton, OR

937 NE Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR

17719 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA

Petite Provence locations:

1824 NE Alberta Street, Portland, OR

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR

4834 SE Division Street, Portland, OR

408 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, OR

