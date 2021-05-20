Choose Local Dining Month: La Provence and Petite Provence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Craving a croissant or perhaps a macaron? For Thursday’s Choose Local Dining Month pick, you don’t have to hop on a flight to Paris to get a taste of France. French bistros La Provence and Petite Provence have several locations across the metro area.

La Provence locations:

  • 16350 Boones Ferry Road, Lake Oswego, OR 
  • 15151 SW Barrows Road, Beaverton, OR
  • 937 NE Orenco Station Loop, Hillsboro, OR
  • 17719 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA

Petite Provence locations:

  • 1824 NE Alberta Street, Portland, OR
  • 3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
  • 4834 SE Division Street, Portland, OR
  • 408 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, OR

