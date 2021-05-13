Choose Local Dining Month: Paley’s Place

Chef Vitaly Paley is quite the big deal — he has a James Beard Award and a win on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America. If you haven’t tried out his food yet, all you have to do is pay his Northwest Portland restaurant a visit.

Paley’s Place|1204 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

