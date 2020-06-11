Cider Summit continues with virtual Zoom party

Jana Daisy-Ensign with the Northwest Cider Association joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a rough time for those who love going out to fun outdoor events, including the Cider Summit.

Like many other events, the Cider Summit is now online and being delivered directly to your door.

Jana Daisy-Ensign with the Northwest Cider Association joined AM Extra to share details about the Zoom box virtual party.

Boxes of drinks are sold out but you can still buy a ticket to the festival and enjoy your own cider and a discussion with the makers.