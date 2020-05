PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- All week long on AM Extra and Travel Oregon are taking you on a virtual roadtrip around Oregon exploring some further out regions that may be the perfect socially distant vacation when it's safe to travel again.

Today's stop: Central Oregon! Bend, Sunriver, Sisters, Redmond, and a lot of beautiful country in between. Long drives like the Cascade Lakes Highway, or the McKenzie Pass offer scenic byways and a chance for all ages and ability levels to connect with natural beauty.