‘City Delivery Service’ launches local wine deliveries

ALBANY, Ore. (KOIN) — City Delivery Service, a locally-owned business, recently launched residential and commercial wine deliveries in Linn and Benton counties.

“Our wine delivery service is a recent add-on that we have picked up during the pandemic just to do something creative and different,” City Delivery Service owner, Melinda Martin said.

The Albany-based company is known for delivering auto parts, industrial parts, lab supplies, mail, documents, and several other commercial needs. Now City Delivery Service offers an option to have wine delivered to your doorstep.

“You can sign up online to get a subscription where you get whatever the wine of the month is delivered automatically or you can do a one time purchase,” Martin added. “You can get two bottles of Oregon wine delivered to your home or office… We can do same-day delivery which is beneficial if you’re looking for wine.”

City Delivery Service offers no-contact deliveries to customers age 21+ in Linn and Benton Counties; Albany, Corvallis or Lebanon. The company’s current wine selection includes a 2017 Brick House Chardonnay from Ribbon Ridge Vineyard and a 2016 Sidecar Wine Trials Blend from Aberrant Cellars. Martin said wine selections vary month-to-month or as supplies allow. The total cost for a one-time order is $39.95, and that includes delivery.

“Throughout this year, we are finding creative ways to continue to serve our customers, and we are happy to be able to support other local businesses in the process,” Martin said.

Wine orders may be placed online or by calling City Delivery Services at 541-926-7300. To learn more about the company’s wine delivery option, click here.