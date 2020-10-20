City Shoppe promotes local commerce

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Because of the prices and convenience of shopping through Amazon, a lot of us feel as though it’s too difficult to shop locally.

However, theres a new platform that is making it easy to keep your money in the local economy!

Founder and CEO of City Shoppe, Ashley Cintas, joined AM Extra to talk more about her Portland-based tech company’s operations that are hepling us all buy local.