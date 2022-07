PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Say hello to Portland’s newest street plaza in the Old Town neighborhood. The new Couch Street Plaza is a no-vehicle zone where the city plans to host community events this summer.

On Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m., the city will host the Chinatown Meet Vol. 3.

Visitors will be able to listen to DJs, grab some food and shop at their favorite streetwear brands while celebrating the neighborhood.