Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Clackamas Co. Chair talks change in operations

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bernard will also be taking part in a listening session at 2 p.m. to go into further detail. He’ll be alongside County Administrator Gary Schmidt and Emergency Operations Center Commander Nancy Bush. The session will be hosted over Zoom and any Clackamas County resident is invited to join the session.

Listening Session Information:

Today, Tuesday, April 7, 2-3 p.m.

#ClackCo’s COVID-19 Response: Upon learning that the coronavirus was present within Clackamas County, we immediately activated our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate response. This includes public health response, public information dissemination, and other critical logistics. Commissioners have taken ongoing essential actions that guide overall response.

Zoom linkhttps://clackamascounty.zoom.us/j/910467952   

Zoom code: 910 467 952

Phone call-in: Any of 669-900-6833; 346-248-7799; or 408-638-0968

Webinar ID: 910 467 952

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget