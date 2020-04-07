Clackamas Co. Chair talks change in operations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bernard will also be taking part in a listening session at 2 p.m. to go into further detail. He’ll be alongside County Administrator Gary Schmidt and Emergency Operations Center Commander Nancy Bush. The session will be hosted over Zoom and any Clackamas County resident is invited to join the session.

Listening Session Information:

Today, Tuesday, April 7, 2-3 p.m.

#ClackCo’s COVID-19 Response: Upon learning that the coronavirus was present within Clackamas County, we immediately activated our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate response. This includes public health response, public information dissemination, and other critical logistics. Commissioners have taken ongoing essential actions that guide overall response.

Zoom link: https://clackamascounty.zoom.us/j/910467952

Zoom code: 910 467 952

Phone call-in: Any of 669-900-6833; 346-248-7799; or 408-638-0968

Webinar ID: 910 467 952