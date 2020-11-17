ClackCo Health Officer warns of stress on regional hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “Our hospitalizations are increasing and we know that the hospitals in the region are stressed,” Clackamas County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Present said Tuesday morning during an interview with AM Extra.
Present’s warning comes ahead of Oregon’s two-week freeze in which significant restrictions have been placed on social gatherings and business operations.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.