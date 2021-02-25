ClackCo health official talks loosened COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Friday, nearly half of Oregon counties will improve to a new COVID-19 risk level — loosening restrictions on things like indoor dining, gyms and retail stores.

In the tri-county area, Multnomah County is staying at the High Risk level, while both Washington and Clackamas counties are moving down to the Moderate Risk level.

This all comes as many parts of Clackamas County work to rebound from severe winter weather. Clackamas County health official Kimberly Dinwiddie joined AM Extra on Thursday to talk about the easing of restrictions and more.

