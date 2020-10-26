ClackCo official talks voting resources for wildfire victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon continues to recover from a historic rash of wildfires that began on Labor Day, many who have been displaced are concerned about their ballots.

According to Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, there are still several voting options for anyone no longer living where they were six to eight weeks ago.

Hall joined Emily and Jenny Monday to talk about the many avenues people can take to make sure their ballots are turned in on time.

