Clark County’s Eileen Quiring updates pandemic response

Council chair spoke with AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County was one of the first places the coronavirus appeared in our region. Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring joined AM Extra to talk about how the county is doing as the pandemic continues.

To date, 8 people have died in Clark County from COVID-19 and a recent University of Washington study said the peak won’t hit in Washington until mid-April.

Quiring talked about how businesses in Clark County are stepping in to help.

