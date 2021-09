PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Ready to bring the sun and blue sky back? It's coming, but we have another day of clouds to work through. We will not have to deal with as much rain (depending on your location) today, but it's nearby.

Here in the valley, we will call it cloudy and in the 60s. We should be far enough east to avoid much rain today. Shower activity will likely hold to the Oregon Coast, specific to the northwest Oregon Coast and extending south to Lincoln County. You can get a visualization of that rain in the slideshow below, all you have to do is swipe right. By late hours today, we may have some of that moisture spill over into the northern Willamette Valley.