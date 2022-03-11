Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s almost that type of year agains when clocks spring forward an hour.

Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep on Sunday for Daylight Savings Time.

Missing Vancouver woman considered to be endangered

Clocks will officially spring forward from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m., and that one hour of sleep could have an impact to one’s sleep schedule.

Dr. Kim Hutchison, professor of neurology and sleep medicine with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), joined AM Extra to give advice on how to adjust to daylight savings time.