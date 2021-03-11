Cocktails with Pix Patisserie, Bar Vivant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Thirsty Thursday!

Looking to sip on some fun drinks without going too hard on the alcohol? Well, how about a Session cocktail! Session drinks are made with lower alcohol content, so you can sip away without the worry of getting too drunk too fast.

Cheryl Wakerhauser with Pix Patisserie and Bar Vivant joined AM Extra to walk through one of her Session cocktail recipes.

Zoomie Zoom Zoom Recipe:

1 oz (30 ml) Harveys Bristol Cream Sherry

1 oz (30 ml) Gonzalez Byass La Copa Rojo Vermouth

1 oz (30 ml) E.H. Taylor Kentucky Rye Whiskey

3 dashes Angostura Bitters5 oz (150 ml) Orange Cap Ginger Beer*, cold

* Or other high-quality ginger beer. Do not substitute ginger ale.

In a highball glass, combine the sherry, vermouth, rye whiskey and bitters. Add 3 ice cubes and stir to chill. Top with the ginger beer and give the drink one final stir before hopping on that zoom meeting.

