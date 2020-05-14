‘Coffee by 32 Women’ featured at Portland Coffee Roasters

Eva Attia joined AM Extra to talk about this blend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s nothing like a good cup of joe to get your morning started. Since 1996, Portland Coffee Roasters has been helping to start your day.

Recently they released a new limited edition coffee called “Coffee by 32 Women.” Eva Attia joined AM Extra to explain what makes this coffee so special.

“Coffee by 32 Women” is a limited-edition coffee developed to raise awareness about talented and dedicated women professionals in the coffee growing trade. It is a Certified Fair Trade Organic light roast, medium-bodied coffee with notes of fig and honey.

Start your day with a good cup of coffee — and feel good about where it came from and what it’s doing.

