College students offered online internships

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not easy being a college student. It’s definitely not easy when it comes to being a college student looking for a job during the pandemic.
Some companies, like US Bank, are offering an online alternative for summer internships. Program Manager Jessica Chisholm and University of Portland intern Joseph Crowley joined AM Extra to talk about the program, how it works and its benefits.
