Columbia Bank launches effort to aid small businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Columbia Bank has launched a new program aimed to give back to small businesses around the region.
The Pass it On project is centered around a payment protection program that looks to spell relief for businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
David Moore Devine with Columbia Bank joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the program.
