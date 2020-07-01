Combating unexpected medical bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Recent data shows 61% of Americans have been hit by an unexpected medical bill. And for many, the rude awakening can lead to financial devastation.

Cynthia Fisher is the founder of patientrightsadvocate.org and joined AM extra to discuss why the need for price transparency has never been more important during a pandemic.

