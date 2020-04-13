Commissioner talks Marion County’s COVID-19 response efforts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of Sunday, Oregon’s Marion County had the third-most cases of COVID-19 in the state (276).
Commissioner Colm Willis joined Emily on Monday to talk about how the county is continuing to respond to the pandemic.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.