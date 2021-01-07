Congressman Blumenauer responds to chaos at the US Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers are condemning the siege on the United States Capitol seen on Wednesday.

There is a growing list of lawmakers calling for President Trump to be removed from power by invoking the 25th amendment. That includes Congressman Earl Blumenauer, who joins AM Extra on Thursday with his reaction to the chaos at the Capitol.

When asked if removing President Trump from office is a reality in the next 13 days, Blumenauer said the country is developing a growing awareness that something needs to happen and change is in the air — something he said can’t come soon enough.