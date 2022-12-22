PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As we count down the days to the new year, there’s no better time to help homebound seniors and older adults in the community.

Meals on Wheels People is hard at work during the holiday season and contributions at the end of the year can make a world of difference.

Jeremy Cochran of MOWP explained the importance of the organization’s meal deliveries to seniors in the community, especially coming out of the pandemic.

“The pandemic certainly exposed all of us to isolation. For our homebound seniors, it just emphasized that isolation for them,” Cochran said. “So, having a volunteer delivery driver come and bring a warm meal to our seniors in the city is something that often makes their week.”

Cochran added that the organization not only delivers food to those in need but also offers connection.

“Our friendly chats volunteers will call them each week as well and have that friendly conversation to help them feel like they’re connecting with others.”

As the end of 2022 nears, Cochran explained this is the busiest time of year for MOWP but highlighted their commitment to delivering meals, even during inclement weather.

Cochran added that this holiday season, donations can be made through the organization’s website to help those in need in the community.

“Every dollar helps and ensures that we’re able to feed over 6,500 individuals within our community,” Cochran said.