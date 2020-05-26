‘Controlled’ beaches make for smooth Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The beaches were busy, but “controlled,” according to Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson’s assessment of Memorial Day weekend activities.
The coastal city did not see crowds inflate to traditional sizes for the first weekend of summer, but the mayor said there were more people than expected.
Anderson also discussed future plans and how the city is monitoring the virus.
