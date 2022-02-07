Cooking with Rania: Heart healthy beet and pomegranate salad

February is American Heart Month and your diet can play a huge role in heart health.  Best-selling author and nutritionist Rania Batayneh shares salad ideas packed with healthy protein and antioxidant rich fruits and veggies to keep you fueled and feeling good! 

Heart Healthy Beet and Pomegranate Salad

INGREDIENTS 

6 cups of chopped kale, cabbage, broccoli and brussels 

2 cups of steamed, peeled, sliced, and chopped beets 

2 cups of POM Wonderful Pomegranate Arils 

1 cup of Lightly Salted Wonderful Pistachios 

1 cup of crunchy chickpeas 

1 red grapefruit, peeled and sectioned 

DRESSING

1 tbsp. sumac spice  1/2 cup of vinaigrette of your choice

