PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning on Mayor Monday, AM Extra checked in with a community at the heart of Washington County.

Cornelius lies along the Tualatin Valley between Forest Grove and Hillsboro. The city has made a name for itself as “Oregon’s family town.”

The mayor of Cornelius, Jeffrey Dalin shared details on new features and programs offered in the city. Dalin also touched on the city’s monthly bilingual newsletter and Spanish-speaking town halls.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.