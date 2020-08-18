Corvallis delegate on why Biden-Harris ticket uniting Democrats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Democratic National Convention underway, many are adjusting to the mostly-virtual event.

Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, chair of the Corvallis School District, Oregon State University educator and member of the Coalition of Graduate Employees, AFT Local 6069, is a delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

He joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about why a Biden-Harris administration is critical to our country’s democracy, to high-quality public education and healthcare, to bridging the racial divide and to reviving our economy.