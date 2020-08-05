COVID fashion: How to mix style with ‘work-from-home’ comfort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may be a talking head most of the time on those work Zoom calls — but that shouldn’t stop you from looking good!
Local fashion expert and stylist Jennifer Harris from the boutique shop Adorn joined AM Extra Wednesday to give some pointers for looking organized without compromising the work-from-home lifestyle.
For more outfit ideas, head to the Adorn site here.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.