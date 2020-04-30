COVID trace testing underway at OSU

The public health study is a joint effort of four OSU colleges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lot of work is being done in various communities to track COVID-19 cases, but most of the population still hasn’t been tested.

In Corvallis, Oregon State University workers are trying to get an understanding of how prevalent the virus is in their community and how it’s spreading.

Oralis Mendez is a volunteer on this project wth OSUs Center for Health Innovation. She joined AM Extra to provide insight and updates on what’s going on.

The public health study is a joint effort of four OSU colleges – Science, Public Health and Human Sciences, Agricultural Sciences and the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine – and in partnership with the Benton County Health Department. It is called Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics, or TRACE-COVID-19.