Cowlitz County health official talks Phase 3 delay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Washington state’s Cowlitz County — home to Kelso, Longview and Castle Rock — there has been an uptick in positive coronavirus cases.
As a result, the county has delayed its application for Phase Three of reopening.
Cowlitz County Health Officer Dr. Steve Kruger joined AM Extra Wednesday to further explain the county’s status.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.