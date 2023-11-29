PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to add some rustic flair to your home this holiday season? Why not make a wooden star?
Crafted using lathe, the thing strip of wood used under roof shingles, tiles and plastered walls, the decoration will surely be the star of your holiday display.
DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how easy it is to craft a star for your home.
Supplies:
- Five pieces of lath, at 16” long
- Hand sander
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Rag
- Wood glue
- Staple gun
- 1⁄2” staples
- Ribbon
Instructions:
- If the lath is rough, sand and wipe away the dust
- Form the star shape with the five pieces (See photo of how the pieces are put together in numerical order)
- Glue pieces together and let dry
- Once completely dry, flip the star over and with a staple gun, staple pieces together that
are touching each other
- Add ribbon to the top of the star to hang it up and if you want, add evergreen sprigs
within the slats