PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to add some rustic flair to your home this holiday season? Why not make a wooden star?

Crafted using lathe, the thing strip of wood used under roof shingles, tiles and plastered walls, the decoration will surely be the star of your holiday display.

DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how easy it is to craft a star for your home.

Watch the full video in the player above.

Supplies:

Five pieces of lath, at 16” long

Hand sander

150 grit sandpaper

Rag

Wood glue

Staple gun

1⁄2” staples

Ribbon

Instructions:

If the lath is rough, sand and wipe away the dust Form the star shape with the five pieces (See photo of how the pieces are put together in numerical order)