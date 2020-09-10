Create with Quimby: Add color to kids’ school work space

KOIN News AM Extra

DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most students in Oregon are doing distance learning this school year. So it’s a good idea to add some color to the spaces where your kids do their school work.

DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how she painted a color block on a wooden chair, using Miller Paint and a few other items.

Shannon Quimby

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss