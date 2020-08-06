Create with Quimby: Adding zazz to wooden trays

DIY expert Shanon Quimby joined AM Extra with details

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to add zazz to your next small gathering.

DIY expert Shanon Quimby joined AM Extra with details on how to take old wooden trays and turn them from drab to hip.

Refresh Old Wood Trays with Paint

Note: All wood trays are different shapes and sizes so adjust accordingly

Supplies:

Blue paint

Green paint

White paint

Paintbrushes

Painter’s tape

How To: For a tray with sections

With the blue color, paint the backside and section edges and one section With the green color, paint a section With the white color, paint a section

How To: For a tray without sections

With the blue color, paint the backside and edges, let dry Attach a piece of painter’s tape one third lengthwise along the inside of the

tray, visually creating two sections Paint one section a different color Remove painter’s tape

Blue paint used: Miller Paint: Barely Aqua 0692

Green paint used: Miller Paint: Peter Pan 0786

White paint used: Miller Paint: Casper White 0157