Create with Quimby: Badminton jewelry holder

How to transform a badminton racquet into a jewely holder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a challenge to organize all your earrings and necklaces. But fear not: Shannon Quimby to the rescue.

The DIY expert joined AM Extra to transform a badminton racquet into a jewely holder.

Monticello Antique Marketplace

Instructions for the Badminton Jewelry Holder

Supplies

Wooden badminton racket

Drill

5/64” drill bit

3 3⁄4” cup hooks

Large picture hanging strips

Scissors

Necklaces and earrings

How To