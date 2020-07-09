Create with Quimby: Badminton jewelry holder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a challenge to organize all your earrings and necklaces. But fear not: Shannon Quimby to the rescue.
The DIY expert joined AM Extra to transform a badminton racquet into a jewely holder.
Monticello Antique Marketplace
Instructions for the Badminton Jewelry Holder
Supplies
- Wooden badminton racket
- Drill
- 5/64” drill bit
- 3 3⁄4” cup hooks
- Large picture hanging strips
- Scissors
- Necklaces and earrings
- How To
- Remove the grip tape
- Predrill three holes equally apart on the badminton racket handle
- Screw in the cup hooks
- Flip the badminton racket over and attach the strips on the handle, the
neck and various spots around the head of the racket. Cut to size so the
strips are hidden when the racket is right side up
- Press the badminton racket firmly against the wall
- Hang and organize jewelry