PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to learn to be shelf-efficient.
DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to teach how to make wooden shelf brackets.
Supplies:
- 5 pieces of 1×1 wood (this is enough wood for two brackets)
- Pencil
- Tape measurer
- Miter saw
- Hand sander
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Rag
- Wood glue
- 10” clamp
- Drill and Phillips drill bit
- 1 1⁄2” wood screws
- Nail gun
- 1 1⁄4” brad nails
- Paintbrush
- White paint
Instructions:
- Measure, mark and with miter saw at a 180-degree angle, cut two pieces of 1×1, 8 inches long
- Rotate the miter saw blade to a 45-degree angle
- Cut one end of the 1×1 at the 45-degree angle
- Spin the 1×1 around, measure and mark 8 inches from the inside cut
- Cut the opposite end, again at a 45-degree angle to form a trapezoid
- Sand edges lightly and with rag, wipe away the dust
- Lay the two pieces of 1×1 on a flat surface in an “L” shape
- Apply glue between the pieces, clamp and let dry
- Remove clamp, and screw the two 1×1’s together
- Add glue on both ends of the angled 1×1 and nail it to the inside of the “L” shape 1×1’s
- Paint the bracket white and let dry
