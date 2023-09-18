PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to learn to be shelf-efficient.

DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to teach how to make wooden shelf brackets.

Supplies:

  • 5 pieces of 1×1 wood (this is enough wood for two brackets)
  • Pencil
  • Tape measurer
  • Miter saw
  • Hand sander
  • 150 grit sandpaper
  • Rag
  • Wood glue
  • 10” clamp
  • Drill and Phillips drill bit
  • 1 1⁄2” wood screws
  • Nail gun
  • 1 1⁄4” brad nails
  • Paintbrush
  • White paint

Instructions:

  1. Measure, mark and with miter saw at a 180-degree angle, cut two pieces of 1×1, 8 inches long
  2. Rotate the miter saw blade to a 45-degree angle
  3. Cut one end of the 1×1 at the 45-degree angle
  4. Spin the 1×1 around, measure and mark 8 inches from the inside cut
  5. Cut the opposite end, again at a 45-degree angle to form a trapezoid
  6. Sand edges lightly and with rag, wipe away the dust
  7. Lay the two pieces of 1×1 on a flat surface in an “L” shape
  8. Apply glue between the pieces, clamp and let dry
  9. Remove clamp, and screw the two 1×1’s together
  10. Add glue on both ends of the angled 1×1 and nail it to the inside of the “L” shape 1×1’s
  11. Paint the bracket white and let dry

