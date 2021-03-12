Create with Quimby: Block color side table

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With such nice weather this weekend, it might be a great time to tackle a DIY project!
How about adding a splash of spring color into your home? AM Extra welcomed back the DIY queen Shannon Quimby on Friday, who showed us her “block color side table.”
DIY Block Color Side Table
Supplies:
- Wood side table
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Rag
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Masking tape
- Paintbrush: Miller Silver Series 2.5” Angle Sash recommended
- Primer: Miller All-Purpose Stain Blocking Primer 470011
- Paint: Miller Evolution Trim & Door, Satin or Semigloss
- Color: Graystoke | 0575
- Color: Yellow Umbrella | 0800
How To:
- With sandpaper, lightly sand the table, then wipe clean with a rag.
- Prime the tables with Miller All-Purpose Stain Blocking Primer 470011. Let dry.
- Paint the tabletop, sides and top two-thirds of each leg Yellow Umbrella| 0800 and let dry. Second coat if needed.
- With ruler and pencil measure and mark from the bottom of each leg one inch above the yellow paint.
- Horizontally wrap a piece of masking tape around each leg along the pencil mark.
- With Yellow Umbrella | 0800, paint approximately one inch below the tape line, making sure to overlap with paint on the tape too. This step is important because it will create a crisp color line when the tape is removed. Let paint dry.
- With Graystoke | 0575, paint the bottom one-third of each leg, making sure to paint over the exposed yellow and slightly on the masking tape too. Let dry. Second coat if needed.
- Slowly peel the tape off each leg.