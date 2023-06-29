PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to share how to re-purpose a spare bi-fold door into a corner shelf.

Supplies:

Bifold door

Four square pieces of wood that fit inside 1 inch from the outer edge of your bi-fold door when opened at a 90 degree angle

150 grit sandpaper

Pencil

Level

L square

Rag

Drill

Phillips drill bit

1 1⁄2” screws

Paint

Paintbrush

How To:

1. Lay the bi-fold door on a flat surface (sawhorses work great) so one side can fold up to a 90-degree angle.

2. Mark and measure where you want to have your shelves (boards) located.

3. Use a level and an L square to make sure when boards are installed, they will be level.

4. One at a time, place each board on top of the flat section of the bi-fold door fold and then fold other section to a 90-degree angle so the board becomes flush inside both sides of the door.

5. Secure each board to the bifold door by screwing screws from the backside of both sections the bifold door into the board.

6. Sand any edges, wipe away dust. Paint the entire surface and let dry. Two coats might be needed.

Watch the video above to see how it’s made.