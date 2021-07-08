Create with Quimby: DIY Color Striped Adirondack Chair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to Create with Quimby!
Our DIY queen is keeping with the summer vibes with a fun project adding a splash of color to your backyard setup. DIY expert Shannon Quimby is showing us how to add a color stripe to some Adirondack chairs!
DIY Color Striped Adirondack Chair
Supplies
- Tape measure
- Pencil
- 24mm Painter’s tape
- Miller Paint Stain Blocking Primer
- Miller Paint Acrinamel, Casper White 0157, sheen; satin
- Miller Paint Acrinamel, Fog Hat 0156, sheen; satin
- Miller Paint Acrinamel, Opal of Lorraine 0165, sheen, satin
- 2” angle paintbrush
- Small detail paintbrush
How To:
- Clean Adirondack of all dust, dirt and grime.
- Paint the entire chair with primer and let dry.
- Paint base coat color with Miller Paint, Casper White. Let dry. Two coats might be needed.
- With tape measure and pencil, measure and lightly make hash marks 4” wide for the center
stripe of the chair. The hash marks will be used as a guide to position the painter’s tape.
- Press firmly, a strip of painter’s tape along the outside edge of each pencil line.
- With the Casper White, paint approximately one inch past the inside tape line of the painter’s
tape. Make sure to overlap with paint on the tape too. This step is important, because it will
create a crisp color line when the tape is removed after you paint the top color coat. Let dry.
- Paint the center stripe, Fog Hat. Two coats might be needed. Remove tape slowly before paint
dries then let dry.
- Measure and hash mark ½” past both outside edges of the gray stripe.
- Press firmly, a strip of tape on each side of the gray stripe, lining each one along the hashmarks.
The tape will be partially overlapping the gray stripe, at the same time covering a ½” of the
Casper White.
- Measure and hash mark 2” away from the tape on each side.
- Press firmly, a strip of tape along the outside edge of each hash mark.
- With the Opal of Lorraine, paint between the strips of tape on each side. Two coats may be
needed.
- Slowly peel all painters tape away. Do this before the paint is dry.
- After paint is dry, use the small detail paintbrush to touch noticeable imperfections with
coordinating colors.