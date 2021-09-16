Create with Quimby: DIY dog dish

DISCLAIMER: Shannon Quimby is sponsored by Parr Lumber.

Our DIY expert Shannon Quimby has the perfect project for pet parents this fall. Save some money and keep dog food off that kitchen floor with this snazzy dog dish stand!

DIY dog dish:

Supplies:

Two dog dishes, diameter 6 1⁄2” diameter

Four 6” tapered wood legs

One piece of 1 x 10 wood, cut 20” long. Species of wood, Engleman Spruce/Lodgepole Pine

Pencil

Tape measurer

Drill

6” Hole saw

Drill bit, size should be slightly smaller than the exposed tapered wood screw

Wood glue

150 grit sandpaper

Wood wax sealant

Rags

How To:

Place the bowls upside down on top of the board, measuring each so they are centered on the board and equally apart. Make sure they are not too close to each outer edge, so they wont bump into the legs. Outline each bowl and then set aside Measure and mark the center of each bowl Using the 6” hole saw, drill out each hole for each dog dish Sand all edges, including both holes and wipe away the wood dust Measure and mark 1” inside each corner on the bottom side of the board On each corner, using the drill bit, drill 1⁄4” deep into each corner mark and then wipe away dust Apply wood wax sealant, following directions from the product on all four legs and the board. Be careful not to get wax in the drilled holes Wipe away excess wax, buffing at the same time Lay board, bottom side up and apply a small amount of glue in each hole and screw legs in. Let dry. Flip the entire piece over and place bowls inside

