Create with Quimby: DIY hexagon shelf

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert Shannon Quimby shared how you can make this hexagon shelf that’s not as complicated as those high school math exams.

Supplies:

  • 1×4, 6 feet long
  • Tape measurer
  • Pencil
  • Miter saw
  • 6” trigger clamp
  • 1×4 4” long
  • Blue Painter’s tape
  • Wood glue
  • 150 grit sandpaper
  • Rag
  • Hammer
  • Drill and drill bit, size; slightly smaller than the nail1 1/4” brad nails
  • Paint
  • Paintbrush
  • Sawtooth hanger

How To:

  • Cut six boards at a straight edge
  • Set the miter saw at a 30-degree angle
  • Cut one end of the board at the 30-degree angle
  • Measure 7” along the outer edge angle
  • Flip the board over and cut the other straight edge at the 30-degree angle
  • The board should have the shorter edges pointing towards each other
  • It’s critical that all the boards are the same length
  • Clamp a board to your miter saw according the length of your first cut. This will act as aguide to create consistent cuts
  • Cut remaining boards
  • Lightly sand all boards and wipe dust off
  • With the short side facing down, line all the boards in a long straight line and attach theend boards together with pieces of painter’s tape
  • Gently flip boards over
  • Add glue into grooved openings
  • Start at one end and start rolling the boards into a hexagon
  • Wipe away any excess glue
  • Make sure the seams between the boards are tight and lined up evenly. More tape might be needed
  • Let the glue dry
  • Predrill two pilot holes where the boards connect
  • Hammer nails in pilot holes
  • Paint the entire piece your favorite color
  • Attach the sawtooth hanger to outer frame edge
  • Hang and enjoy

