Create with Quimby: DIY hexagon shelf

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert Shannon Quimby shared how you can make this hexagon shelf that’s not as complicated as those high school math exams.
Supplies:
- 1×4, 6 feet long
- Tape measurer
- Pencil
- Miter saw
- 6” trigger clamp
- 1×4 4” long
- Blue Painter’s tape
- Wood glue
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Rag
- Hammer
- Drill and drill bit, size; slightly smaller than the nail1 1/4” brad nails
- Paint
- Paintbrush
- Sawtooth hanger
How To:
- Cut six boards at a straight edge
- Set the miter saw at a 30-degree angle
- Cut one end of the board at the 30-degree angle
- Measure 7” along the outer edge angle
- Flip the board over and cut the other straight edge at the 30-degree angle
- The board should have the shorter edges pointing towards each other
- It’s critical that all the boards are the same length
- Clamp a board to your miter saw according the length of your first cut. This will act as aguide to create consistent cuts
- Cut remaining boards
- Lightly sand all boards and wipe dust off
- With the short side facing down, line all the boards in a long straight line and attach theend boards together with pieces of painter’s tape
- Gently flip boards over
- Add glue into grooved openings
- Start at one end and start rolling the boards into a hexagon
- Wipe away any excess glue
- Make sure the seams between the boards are tight and lined up evenly. More tape might be needed
- Let the glue dry
- Predrill two pilot holes where the boards connect
- Hammer nails in pilot holes
- Paint the entire piece your favorite color
- Attach the sawtooth hanger to outer frame edge
- Hang and enjoy