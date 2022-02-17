Create with Quimby: DIY hexagon shelf

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Black History Month, the Maurice Lucas Foundation is announcing they will celebrate what would have been "the Enforcer’s" 70th birthday with a scholarship drive to support education.

Though Lucas was born in Pittsburgh, the 6 ft.-9 in. power forward became a crucial figure in Oregon’s Black History after he joined the Portland Trail Blazers in 1976 and became the team’s lead scoring player in 1977 – the only year the Trail Blazers won the NBA Championship.