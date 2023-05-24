PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to share how to make a house number flower box.

Supplies:

One 1 x 10 x 8 pine board

House numbers

Pencil

Chop Saw

Tape measurer

Exterior Wood Glue

One 12” clamp

Drill

5/16” drill bit

Hand sander

150 grit sandpaper

2” galvanized finish nails

Hammer

Wood Stain

Paintbrush

Rags

Phillips screwdriver

Plants

How To:

1. With the chop saw and using the 1 x 10 board:

a) Measure and cut one board, length to 37 1⁄2” (number display board)

b) Measure and cut one board, length to 5 3⁄4” (front of box)

c) Measure and cut one board 7” long and then rotate and cut 7 3⁄4” (bottom of box)

d) Measure and cut two boards 5 3⁄4” and then rotate both and cut to 7” (sides of box)

2. Drill 3-5 holes through the bottom box board

3. Organize the boards to create a three-sided box with bottom

4. Apply glue to the inside edges of all boards that are touching and clamp in place

5. Hammer nails in all corners and center outer edges to secure all the boards together

6. Let dry and then remove the clamp

7. Apply glue the open-ended edges of the box and position it on the one end of the

number display board then clamp together

8. Hammer nails through the back of the number board through the box frame to secure

them together. Let dry and remove clamp

9. Sand edges and corners and wipe away the dust

10. With paintbrush apply stain to the entire piece and wipe away any excess with a rag. Let

dry

11. Lay the long board flat on its back

12. Position and mark with a pencil, your house numbers vertically on the front of the board

leaving approximately five inches from the top of the box. This allows room for the

plants to not block the address numbers

13. Screw numbers into place

14. Stand the long board up. It should be able to stand on its own

15. Attach to an exterior wall surface

16. Plant plants inside the box

Watch the video above to see how it’s made.