PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY Expert Shannon Quimby is back with fun decorations to make your home the trendy talk of the town. Here’s how to make a scrap wood garland.
Supplies:
- Scrap wood
- Miter saw
- Drill
- 5/32” drill bit
- Sandpaper
- Rag
- White spray paint
- Brown leather lace
- Scissors
How to:
- Cut up scrap wood into small square and rectangle blocks ranging 1”-3” in size.
You’ll need enough blocks to make a 3ft” garland
- Drill a hole in the center of each block
- Sand edges and wipe off dust
- Spray paint all the blocks and let dry
- Cut a piece of leather lace 4ft long and tie a knot approximately 2” at one end and then make a tassel
- To make a leather lace tassel, cut five strands of lace each 5” long]
- With the extra lace that is below the knot, loop it around the center of the five strands.
- Fold the strands in half, over the loop and tie the loop in a knot
- Cut a piece of lace 7” long and tie it around the body of the tassel. Pull and tuck ends through and blend them with the rest of the strands
- Cut ends evenly off
- Thread the blocks through the lace and tie a knot at the other end
- Repeat steps 6-10 to make another tassel on the other end of the garland