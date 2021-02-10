Create with Quimby: DIY String Heart Pocket

Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra Wednesday to demonstrate how to make a DIY String Heart Pocket for Valentine’s Day with the help of Parr Lumber.
Ready to try for yourself? Instructions below!
DIY String Heart Pocket
Supplies
1ft sq. board
Brown paper bag
Scissors
Pencil
Tissue box
2” Spiral Siding Nails
Red spray paint
1” Crafter’s Choice watercolor paintbrush
Red Acrylic Paint
Hammer
Butter knife
Red yarn
Cards
How To
- With the brown paper bag, cut a piece 1ft sq. which is the same size of your board
- Place paper bag piece on top of board and with pencil trace a large heart shape on the
paper
- Fold the piece of paper bag in half so you see only one half of the heart shape.
- Cut the heart shape out
- Place heart shape on top of board and with pencil, trace around the edges of the paper
onto the board to create a heart shape on the board
- Paint the heart red and let dry
- Turn the tissue box on its side and poke 23 nails in, one by one into the box,
approximately ¼” deep
- Spray nails red and let dry
- Hammer the first nail into the bottom tip of the heart
- Place the widest width of the butter knife to the right of the nail on the board and then
hammer the next nail along the edge of the heart. The butter knife is used to space each
nail evenly. Repeat this step ten more times on the right side of the bottom nail and
then 11 more times on the left side of the bottom nail. Total of 23 nails
- Touch up nail heads with red acrylic paint, if needed
- Knot yarn onto the top left nail and stretch it across to the top right nail
- Continue zigzagging side to side alternating nails until you get to the bottom tip nail
- At this point, from the bottom nail tip stretch yarn to the top right nail and then to the
first bottom nail on the left. Continue this pattern alternating each nail until you’ve
reached the top left nail and then ending on the bottom tip nail
- Knot the yard at the bottom tip nail and then cut off yarn close to the knot so no extra
yard is showing
- Place special cards or notes inside the string heart pocket