Create with Quimby: DIY String Heart Pocket

Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra Wednesday to demonstrate how to make a DIY String Heart Pocket for Valentine’s Day with the help of Parr Lumber.

Ready to try for yourself? Instructions below!

DIY String Heart Pocket

Supplies



1ft sq. board

Brown paper bag

Scissors

Pencil

Tissue box

2” Spiral Siding Nails

Red spray paint

1” Crafter’s Choice watercolor paintbrush

Red Acrylic Paint

Hammer

Butter knife

Red yarn

Cards



How To