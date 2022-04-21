PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY Queen Shannon Quimby has a no sew slipcover to elevate your gatherings in a snap!

Tablecloth Slipcovers

Supplies

Wood side chair

Tablecloth (Vintage floral vintage tablecloths are used for this DIY)

Rubber band

Ribbon

Scissors

Old bottle

Fresh cut flower

Water

You can check out more of Shannon’s ideas at The 2022 Columbia County Home & Garden Show, Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

Directions

Drape the tablecloth over the chair Gather the ends of the tablecloth that are draping on each side of the chair to the center of the chair back Holding the ends together, wrap a rubber band around them Thread a long piece of ribbon through the rubber band With water already in the small bottle, wrap the ribbon around the bottle neck, securing it by tying it. Make sure you cover the rubber band Place cut flower in the bottle

