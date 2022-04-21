PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY Queen Shannon Quimby has a no sew slipcover to elevate your gatherings in a snap!
Tablecloth Slipcovers
Supplies
- Wood side chair
- Tablecloth (Vintage floral vintage tablecloths are used for this DIY)
- Rubber band
- Ribbon
- Scissors
- Old bottle
- Fresh cut flower
- Water
You can check out more of Shannon’s ideas at The 2022 Columbia County Home & Garden Show, Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
Directions
- Drape the tablecloth over the chair
- Gather the ends of the tablecloth that are draping on each side of the chair to the center of the chair back
- Holding the ends together, wrap a rubber band around them
- Thread a long piece of ribbon through the rubber band
- With water already in the small bottle, wrap the ribbon around the bottle neck, securing it by tying it. Make sure you cover the rubber band
- Place cut flower in the bottle
