Create with Quimby: DIY toy bookends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to Create with Quimby!
A new school year means new books around your house. If you’re trying to keep your kids organized, DIY expert Shannon Quimby has the perfect wood project to try out at home. She shows us how to make some toy bookends.
Toy Bookends
Supplies:
- Miter saw
- 2 1⁄2 feet wood board of a 1 x4; Used for this project: Engleman Spruce/Lodgepole Pine
- Tape measurer
- Pencil1
- 50 grit sandpaper
- Rag
- Drill
- Phillips head drill bit
- Four1 1⁄4” drywall screws
- 7/64” drill bit
- 6” bar clamp
- Wood glue
- Spackle
- White spray paint
- Drop cloth
- Small toys that will fit the width of the board. It’s ok if they are slightly too big
- E600 glue
How To:
- Measure, mark and cut four blocks of wood, each 5 1⁄2” long
- Sand all edges and wipe dust away3. Apply wood glue to one end of woodblock
- Stand another woodblock up on its end and clamp the two together, visually creating the letter “L”
- Predrill two holes, one on each corner of the block that is vertical
- Drill in screws
- Repeat all steps to make another
- Spray paint both pieces and let dry
- Place a toy on each bookend in desired location and notice where the toy is touching any part of the wood. You can make a small dot to help remember where each toy is positioned once you remove it
- Apply E600 glue on every location of the toy that will be touching the wood. Place toy back to its original location on the wood and let dry. You might need to prop the toy with something if it has a tendency to tip over