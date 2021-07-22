Create with Quimby: DIY wood doormat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to Create with Quimby!
This week, we’re hoping to add some flair to the front door area of your home. As you welcome back guests into your home, this elegant wooden door-mat will make quite the first impression! To show us how to make it is our DIY queen Shannon Quimby
DIY Wood Doormat
Supplies
- Three 12ft boards of 1 ½” square clear cedar wood
- Tape measurer
- 12 ft of braided nylon rope, size 3/16”
- Painters tape
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Miter Saw
- Drill
- Drill bit, size 9/32”
- Hand sander
- Sandpaper, 150 grit
- Wood Stain,
- 2” Foam brush
- Wood Polish
- 64 5/16-18 Hex nuts
- Rag
How To:
- Measure, mark and cut 17 boards of the 1 ½” x 1 ½” cedar, each 24” long
- Line up all the boards, side by side. Measure and mark with pencil, three inches from
each end of each board. Two marks total on one side of each board
- Drill hole through each mark of every board. Each board will have two holes
- Sand all rough surfaces of each board and wipe away dust
- Stain all the boards. Let dry and wipe off excess stain
- Apply a coat of wood polish/conditioner to all boards, let dry and wipe off excess polish
- Cut two pieces of rope, each 6ft long and tie a knot on one end of each piece and wrap a
piece of painter’s tape around the other ends. This will help thread the rope through the
holes quicker
- Thread one board through each piece of rope to each knotted end
- Thread two hex nuts through each rope
- Repeat steps 8 and 9 until all boards are threaded
- With extra rope hanging from each end, pull taunt and tie a knot
- Cut off excess rope