PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — DIY Expert Shannon Quimby is sharing the perfect summer project for gardeners to take their patios to the next level with wood slat hanging planters.

Supplies:

12 1⁄2 ft of 1/2” wooden square dowel rod

Miter Saw

Tape Measurer

Pencil

150 grit sandpaper

Rag

8oz can of dark stain

Drill

9/32 drill bit

Scissors

Painter’s tape

8 ft of 5/32” nylon cord

Potted plant

How To:

1. With the miter saw cut the dowel into 18 pieces, 8 inches long.

2. On one side of each dowel, measure and mark one inch in, end to end.

3. Drill two holes through the marks, creating two holes, one on each end.

4. Grab two dowels that have two holes and on the same side, measure, mark and drill two more holes so all four holes are equally apart.

5. Sand the edges and holes and wipe off dust.

6. Dip one end of each dowel all the way to the bottom of the stain can. Lift it out slowly letting the stain drip off.

7. Stand the dowel on a flat surface so the stained part is the top, letting the stain naturally drip down the sides.

8. Repeat step 7 with all the dowels and let sit for 15-20 minutes.

9. Wipe off excess stain and let dry.

10. Cut two pieces of nylon cord, each 4 feet long.

11. At an angle, twist a piece of painter’s tape around each end of cord so when it’s all wrapped it looks pointy on the ends.

12. Place the two dowels with four holes, parallel to each other with one dowel having the stained end facing one direction and the other facing the opposite.

13. Stack and cross on top of the two four-hole dowels, four two-hole dowels so the holes line up with four-hole dowels and the stained ends also together.

14. Starting at one corner and from top to bottom, thread the nylon through the dowels and then along the length of the four-hole dowel alternating bottom to top, top to bottom and then bottom to top.

15. Stretch and make adjustments to the cord ends so they are equal.

16. Repeat steps 13 and 14 with the other four-hole dowel and ends of the four, two-hole dowels. This will secure everything together.

17. Continue stacking and threading the dowels along all four corners, alternating each one at a time making sure the dark stained portion of all the dowels are stacked together on two corners.

18. Once all the dowels are in place, pull each corner cord taunt and tie a knot as close to the top of each corner dowel. This will tighten the whole piece.

19. Gather the cords together at their ends and tie them into a knot, adjusting each one so the planter will hang level. Cut cords close to the knot and place potted plant inside and hang the planter.

Watch the video above to see how it’s made.