PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY diva Shannon Quimby is back with a project to serve up the perfect breakfast in bed or couch workstation.
Check out her guide for a wooden tray customized to your decor.
Wood Tray with Handles
Supplies:
- One 1”x 12” x 18” piece of plywood
- Two 1” x 4” x 12” pieces of wood
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Rags
- Wood stain
- Ruler
- Drill and Phillips drill bit
- Four 1” wood screws
- Two handles. Used for this project, 51⁄2” utility pull handles
How To:
- Sand any sharp edges and sides and wipe off dust
- Stain all pieces of wood, wipe away any excess and let dry
- Set each one of the smaller boards on top of the bigger board, each one parallel across from one another and framed inside the bigger board
- Hold onto all three boards and flip them over so the larger board is on top of the two smaller ones. You will need to realign the smaller boards along the big board’s outer edges
- Secure the smaller boards to the bigger board by screwing screws through each corner of the bottom of the big board
- Flip entire piece right side up and center each handle on top of each smaller board and screw into place